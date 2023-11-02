Pedestrian struck, killed as vehicle backs out of driveway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed as a vehicle was backing out of a driveway.

Emergency crews were called to the 2700 block of Harrison shortly before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a black Chevy Silverado was backing out of a residential driveway, so a tow truck driver could get to a broken-down vehicle. A female pedestrian was talking to the tow driver in regard to her vehicle being broke down.

The driver of the Chevy did not see the pedestrian as he was backing out of the driveway.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.