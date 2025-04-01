Pedestrian struck, killed at 43rd, State Line Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning at 43rd and State Line Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian was struck by a truck and died at the scene.

The truck driver fled the scene.

KSHB 41 has a crew en route and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

