Dump truck driver identified in deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police said Wednesday they found the driver of a dump truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of State Line Road.

Officers found the victim dead in the street, according to a KCK police department news release.

A large dump truck struck the victim and drove away from the scene.

KCK police said Wednesday the driver is cooperating. No charges have been filed.

Police have not been able to identify the victim, but did say he was not a construction worker.

They hope an autopsy scheduled for Thursday will help with the victim's identification.

