Pedestrian struck, killed by suspect fleeing police near I-435, Truman Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a driver who was fleeing from police in a suspected stolen vehicle near Interstate 435 and East Truman Road.

Kansas City, Missouri, police started chasing a vehicle, which was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-435, shortly before 4 p.m.

KCPD said the chase began after the driver rammed a police car and fled.

Officers did not give chase as the vehicle fled in the wrong direction on the interstate and lost track of the vehicle, but KCPD said the vehicle wound up exiting northbound I-435 at Truman Road, where the fleeing vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

A female passenger in the vehicle remained at the scene, but the driver fled on foot. KCPD officers were still searching a wooded area near the scene of the crash for the driver as of 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

