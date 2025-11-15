Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian struck, killed Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri

Nick Kastelan/KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.

Around 7 p.m., Friday, first responders were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of E. 46th Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene and located a pedestrian who had been struck. The pedestrian was declared deceased on the scene.

Investigators believe the woman was struck by the driver of an SUV that was traveling northbound on Raytown Road. Police are working to determine if the woman was walking along the roadway or trying to cross the road.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene, was cooperating with police.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

