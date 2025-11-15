Pedestrian struck, killed Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.

Around 7 p.m., Friday, first responders were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of E. 46th Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene and located a pedestrian who had been struck. The pedestrian was declared deceased on the scene.

Investigators believe the woman was struck by the driver of an SUV that was traveling northbound on Raytown Road. Police are working to determine if the woman was walking along the roadway or trying to cross the road.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene, was cooperating with police.

