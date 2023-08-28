Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway

KCPD car
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KCPD car
Posted at 7:02 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 08:03:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 71 Highway overnight in a hit-and-run crash.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says just after 11 p.m., a pedestrian was walking in or crossing the northbound lanes of 71 Highway.

Just south of 18th Street, the pedestrian was struck by a tan or gold minivan that left the scene without stopping.

All lanes of northbound 71 Highway were closed to traffic at 22nd street for approximately three-and-a-half hours.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FTF 480X360.png

2023 Fill the Fridge