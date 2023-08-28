Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 71 Highway overnight in a hit-and-run crash.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says just after 11 p.m., a pedestrian was walking in or crossing the northbound lanes of 71 Highway.

Just south of 18th Street, the pedestrian was struck by a tan or gold minivan that left the scene without stopping.

All lanes of northbound 71 Highway were closed to traffic at 22nd street for approximately three-and-a-half hours.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

