KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Warrensburg Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to southbound Business Highway 13, south of a private drive on 150th Road, shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Kyle E. Pitts, 26, of Warrensburg, was in the roadway.

The driver of a gray Dodge Ram 1500 attempted to swerve, but struck Pitts. He was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.