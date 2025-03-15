Pedestrian struck, killed on I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, early Saturday morning.

A car was traveling in a lane northbound on I-635 while a pedestrian was walking in the same lane of the interstate.

The car then struck the pedestrian, killing them.

