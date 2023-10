KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was struck and killed on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2007 Chevy Silverado was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 in the right lane, just before U.S. 69 Highway, when a pedestrian walked into the roadway in front of the pickup.

The driver tried to avoid him, but struck him on the passenger side, per KHP.

The pedestrian was identified as Andrew W. Martsolf, 18, of Kansas City, Kansas.