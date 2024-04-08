Pedestrian struck, killed Saturday after exiting parked car at E 41st, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning at East 41st Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said a man had just parked and exited his Buick when a black Chevrolet traveling south on Prospect struck the man and the Buick.

Soon after, the Chevrolet struck a stopped Nissan on Prospect. Police said the collision appeared to be the result of the driver “trying to leave the scene.”

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The Nissan driver, who refused medical treatment, suffered minor injuries, and the Chevrolet driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

