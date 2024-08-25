Pedestrian struck, killed Saturday near 33rd, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday near 33rd and Prospect, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Around 9:30 p.m., police said the pedestrian was crossing Prospect from west to east as a white Dodge Charger was heading northbound on Prospect.

The Dodge struck the pedestrian as the person was in the middle of the roadway, per KCPD.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital.

Hospital staff later declared the victim dead.

KCPD said the driver of the Dodge stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

This incident was the city's 62nd traffic fatality of the year compared to 59 at this time last year.

