Pedestrian struck Saturday night near Missouri 210, Eldon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck late Saturday night near northeast Missouri 210 and North Eldon Avenue.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene, where they learned a driver heading eastbound on MO-210 just east of Eldon had a green traffic signal at the time of the accident.

As the driver had the green, the pedestrian crossed the street southbound in front of the driver.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sunday, police said the pedestrian was in critical condition.

