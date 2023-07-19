Pedestrian struck while crossing WB I-70 west of 27th Street

A pedestrian was struck Tuesday night while crossing westbound Interstate 70 just west of 27th Street.

Kansas City, Missouri, police responded shortly before 11 p.m.

The driver of a white Honda Odyssey minivan was entering I-70 from 27th and moved lanes as the pedestrian was crossing the area.

Police report the Honda struck the pedestrian, tossing the man into the windshield.

The driver then pulled over, called 911 and moved the man from the roadway to avoid further injury.

While the driver was uninjured in the incident, the pedestrian sustained critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

