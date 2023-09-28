Pedestrian stuck, killed early Thursday morning at Three Trails Crossing in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles early Thursday morning on Interstate 435 at Grandview Road.

First responders were called to the interstate just after 1 a.m. on reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

The first officers who arrived on the scene were able to locate the pedestrian, who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the pedestrian was first struck by a semi-truck that was eastbound on I-435. The pedestrian walked onto the highway from a Chevrolet Malibu that was on the shoulder.

The pedestrian was then struck by a second vehicle.

Police say the drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene. Neither driver was physically injured in the incident.

