Pedestrian suffers critical injuries after running into side of moving semi in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was critically injured after running into a semi-truck Monday morning at Gardner and North Agnes Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 8:40 a.m., a gray Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer was driving west on Gardner Avenue.

KCMO police said a pedestrian ran out of a yard in the area and into the side of the semi.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, KCPD shared the pedestrian was in stable condition.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

