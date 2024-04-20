Pedestrian suffers critical injuries in hit-and-run crash Saturday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 10:49 a.m. Saturday a pedestrian was crossing Linwood between Olive and Wabash.

The pedestrian was struck by a gray Toyota Camry driving east on Linwood.

The vehicle left the scene of the crash. Both the Camry and the driver were located shortly after by KCPD officers.

According to KCPD, the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The pedestrian is in serious, but stable condition.

KCPD is investigating the collision.

—