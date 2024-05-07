Watch Now
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash Tuesday morning in Shawnee

Posted at 1:04 PM, May 07, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision Tuesday morning in Shawnee.

Around 10:50 a.m., a pedestrian near W. 75th Street and Nieman Road was struck by a vehicle.

The Shawnee Police Department said the pedestrian was crossing the roadway and did not use a crosswalk.

"The Shawnee Police Department advises pedestrians to utilize crosswalks, particularly at busy intersections, to ensure safety," the department said in a written statement.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and was in stable condition.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with officers.

Shawnee police are investigating the crash.

