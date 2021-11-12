Person injured in overnight shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say one person was injured in a shooting near 13th and Belmont.
Police were called to the area about 3:00 a.m.
Police say the victim has critical injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
