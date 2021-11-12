Watch
Person injured in overnight shooting in Kansas City

Steve Silvestri
Posted at 4:54 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 05:54:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say one person was injured in a shooting near 13th and Belmont.

Police were called to the area about 3:00 a.m.

Police say the victim has critical injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

