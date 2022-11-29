Person of interest in custody in connection with overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with an overnight homicide.

Police say they were called to a liquor store in the 4300 block of NE Antioch for an ambulance call just before midnight.

Police found a victim suffering from apparent trauma.

Police say they performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the victim died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses to learn more about what happened.

The victim has not been identified.

