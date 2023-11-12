Person of interest in Warrensburg double homicide taken into custody Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The person of interest in a double homicide in Warrensburg, Missouri, was taken into custody on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Department.

Two people were found dead in a house in the 200 block of South Missouri 13 Highway on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Jonathan Goodwin, 20, of Warrensburg, was located near the intersection of Franklin and Maguire streets in Warrensburg.

The victims have not yet been identified.

