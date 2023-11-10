Two people found dead Thursday in Warrensburg, Mo., house, person of interest sought

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said two people were found dead Thursday in a Warrensburg, Mo., house and they are asking for the public's help to find a person of interest.

The two were in a house in the 200 block of South Missouri 13 Highway.

"It is with deep regret that we confirm two individuals have been pronounced deceased," according to a statement Thursday night on the sheriff's department Facebook page. " We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the friends and family of those lost during this tragic incident."

No names or other information about the two victims was released Thursday.

Law officers are looking for Jonathan Goodwin Jr., 20, of Warrensburg.

Goodwin is considered a person of interest in the case, according to the Facebook post.

"To protect the integrity of our ongoing investigative procedures, we are currently withholding photos of Mr. Goodwin.," the post states. "The images will be released to the public as soon as it is deemed appropriate to do so."

Anyone with information about Goodwin Jr. or the case should call Johnson County, Mo., Central Dispatch at 660-747-5511.

