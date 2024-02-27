Police seek person of interest in Sunday night Blue Springs homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is being sought by police after a shooting late Sunday night killed one man in Blue Springs.

Anthony Wayne Taylor, Jr., 33, is suspected in the death of a man about 11:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Northwest Summit Drive, police said.

The victim died a short time later at a hospital.

His name has not been released because not all of his relatives have been notified of his death, police said.

Taylor, the suspect, is Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, according to police.

Taylor has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the homicide or Taylor should call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

