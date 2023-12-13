Pickup truck driver critically injured in chain reaction crash Tuesday afternoon in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A chain reaction crash that involved four vehicles left one driver with critical injuries Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 in KCMO.
The crash happened about 4:40 p.m. as four vehicles traveled east on Interstate 70 crossing over Van Brunt Boulevard, police said.
A red Kia Forte stopped without warning for what police said may have been merging traffic.
Police said a red Chevrolet Silverado hit the Kia in the rear before the Silverado was hit in the rear by a purple and silver Kenworth truck, tractor and low boy trailer.
A Dodge pickup truck slammed into the rear of the trailer.
The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt and suffered critical injuries.
Police said the other drivers were not injured.
