Pickup truck driver critically injured in chain reaction crash Tuesday afternoon in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A chain reaction crash that involved four vehicles left one driver with critical injuries Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 in KCMO.

The crash happened about 4:40 p.m. as four vehicles traveled east on Interstate 70 crossing over Van Brunt Boulevard, police said.

A red Kia Forte stopped without warning for what police said may have been merging traffic.

Police said a red Chevrolet Silverado hit the Kia in the rear before the Silverado was hit in the rear by a purple and silver Kenworth truck, tractor and low boy trailer.

A Dodge pickup truck slammed into the rear of the trailer.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt and suffered critical injuries.

Police said the other drivers were not injured.

—

