Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Pickup truck driver critically injured in chain reaction crash Tuesday afternoon in KCMO

Blue police lights
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jaromir Chalabala
Blue police lights
Blue police lights
Posted at 9:03 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 22:03:06-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A chain reaction crash that involved four vehicles left one driver with critical injuries Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 in KCMO.

The crash happened about 4:40 p.m. as four vehicles traveled east on Interstate 70 crossing over Van Brunt Boulevard, police said.

A red Kia Forte stopped without warning for what police said may have been merging traffic.

Police said a red Chevrolet Silverado hit the Kia in the rear before the Silverado was hit in the rear by a purple and silver Kenworth truck, tractor and low boy trailer.

A Dodge pickup truck slammed into the rear of the trailer.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt and suffered critical injuries.

Police said the other drivers were not injured.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone