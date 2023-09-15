Watch Now
Pilot suffers severe burns in plane crash after taking off from Liberty Landing Airport

Posted at 10:11 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pilot suffered severe burns when he crashed shortly after taking off from the Liberty Landing Airport on Thursday evening, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

The pilot was able to get out of the plane and walk back to the airport before he was transported to an area hospital.

The sheriff's office said it took more than an hour for a Kansas City Police Department helicopter to locate the wrecked plane. Once located, smoke was seen and fire crews worked to put the fire out.

Railroad tracks near the area of the crash may have been damaged during the crash, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

