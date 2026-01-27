Platte City man faces several charges after allegedly shooting at Parkville snowplow driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Platte City man faces several charges in a shooting incident Monday involving a Parkville snowplow driver.

Thomas Christopher Williams II is charged with assault (first degree or attempt), unlawful possession of a firearm (dangerous felon/prior conviction), three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of discharging/shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle/shooting at a person, vehicle, building or habitable structure (persistent offender).

Williams, 32, allegedly fired several shots at a Parkville snowplow driver Monday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday, the victim called the Platte County Communications Center to report the driver of a black SUV had shot at him while he was plowing in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood.

The snowplow driver told officers the suspect was “driving recklessly” and attempted to pass his plow, so he moved further into the roadway to keep the suspect from passing, according to a probable cause statement.

As they reached the intersection of the roundabout at Thousand Oaks Drive and NW Nevada Avenue, the snowplow driver said the suspect entered counterclockwise. Both vehicles stopped when the two met at the entrance.

The plow driver remained in his vehicle as the suspect exited his, and the two verbally argued about each other’s driving. According to the plow driver, the suspect allegedly punched the driver’s side mirror of the snowplow.

After starting to drive off, the suspect turned around, which made the plow driver “fearful the suspect was returning to cause more problems.”

The snowplow driver said he tried to back away from the suspect, but the two vehicles made contact as the suspect drove by the driver’s side of the plow.

The suspect then stopped at the entrance of the roundabout, got out of his car and reached into the rear passenger area, according to the plow driver's account in court documents.

In an attempt to get away from the suspect, the victim entered the roundabout going the wrong direction, and then heard gunshots as he continued to drive off.

Officers ultimately located eight 9mm bullet casings in the roadway near the alleged incident.

The snowplow was struck by one bullet on its passenger side, and a second is believed to have hit the rear of the truck.

Police found a third bullet inside a nearby home. The bullet entered through the residence's exterior siding, went through a wall into the home office, traveled through the office desk and ended up in a small filing cabinet.

No injuries were reported, but a woman and a small child were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Williams fled authorities multiple times Monday.

Platte County sheriff’s deputies spotted his vehicle “within minutes" of the original call and initiated a pursuit. However, Williams was able to elude deputies in Riverside.

About an hour later, Kansas City, Missouri, police spotted the vehicle near I-435 and Independence Avenue, but he was able to evade pursuit once again.

Williams’ vehicle was later located by the KCPD Gang Unit near East 33rd Street and Spruce Avenue.

He was taken into custody for questioning as he was observed near the suspect vehicle. Officers also noted they could clearly observe a gun in the front passenger seat, according to court documents.

During police questioning, Williams initially denied any knowledge of the incident, but he later admitted he was involved.

Though he never admitted he shot at the snowplow driver, he claimed he felt the need to protect himself and pulled out the gun after he was “intentionally struck.”

Williams also admitted to police that he owns the handgun observed in the suspect vehicle and is a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Platte County Jail on no bond.

