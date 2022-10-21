Watch Now
Platte Co. Sheriff’s Office: KC teen accused of making terrorist threat against Park Hill High School

Elizabeth Ruiz
Posted at 12:46 PM, Oct 21, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Kansas City teen has been accused of making a terrorist threat against Park Hill High School.

A Snapchat message about a shooting during eighth-period lunch, which happens around 1 p.m., was sent by the student on Thursday, per the sheriff’s office.

Soon after, a student informed a school administrator of the threatening message. After identifying the sender to the administrator, a school resource officer was informed of the situation.

The student who allegedly sent the message told another administrator that he was “joking with his friends and there was not a threat to the school.”

“Any threat to a school, whether real or in jest is a serious matter,” Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said in a statement. “Students, parents, and the community can be assured that this type of behavior is always taken seriously and can constitute a crime.”

Investigation into the incident by the Platte County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.


