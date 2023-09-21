Watch Now
Platte County investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Weston

Platte County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 13:56:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The South Platte Fire Department was working Thursday afternoon to recover the body from a fatal overnight motorcycle crash near Weston, Missouri, down a steep ravine.

Emergency crews were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to Missouri 45 and Middle Road.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist apparently ran off the road, down into the steep ravine and came to rest in a creek bed some time Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

The fire department is working to recover the body.

