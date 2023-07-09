Platte County Sheriff: Restaurant employee shot in dispute over food order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old employee was shot Saturday night following a dispute over a food order at a restaurant in Northmoor, Missouri.

The Platte County Sheriff says deputies and officers from the Riverside Police Department were called around 5:20 p.m. to a restaurant in the 2500 block of Vivion Road.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said that first responders arrived and found the female employee shot. The employee was taken to a hospital recovery from her injuries.

The initial investigation points to a fight over a food order. As restaurant employees tried to break up the fight, a handgun was fired, striking the employee.

The sheriff's spokesperson said two females are being questioned in the incident.

“We never want to see this type of senseless behavior occur,” Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said in a press release. “Thankfully, no one lost their life in this incident.”

Owen thanked the public and witnesses for “coming forward” with information that helped in the investigation.

