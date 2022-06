KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death Monday night.

According to Maj. Erik Holland, the shooting happened at around 7:42 p.m. in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane.

When deputies arrived, a man in his early to mid 30s was found suffering from gun shot wounds.

Holland said the incident is being investigated as possible homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—