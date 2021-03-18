Platte County Sheriff's Office issues over-the-phone scam warning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Office is warning people against scammers targeting people over the phone.

These individuals are demanding money through phone calls, and telling people they will be arrested if they don't pay, according to the sheriff's office.

Scammers also are telling people to buy gift cards to pay fines or pay off warrants and to drive to the sheriff's office, where victims are directed to call a specific phone number.

Once the victim arrives at the sheriff's office, the scammer has pretended to no longer be at there and instead tells people to give them the information over the phone.

The phone number, according to the sheriff's office, appears to be from Platte City.

The sheriff said its office will not ask people for to pay for fine, or warrants over the phone or email. People should not give out personal, banking or payment information over the phone.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .