Platte County Sheriff’s office nets five arrests in child sex solicitation sting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says five men have been arrested as part of a multi-day child sex crimes sting.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the department and an advocacy organization, Value Unconditional, set up a sting in which the men attempted to engage in paid sex acts with victims they believed to be 14 or 15 years-old.

The sting involved several law enforcement agencies across Missouri, Kansas and Nevada.

Court and jail records provide details about two of the possible arrests, with the suspects, ages 39 and 41, booked into the Platte County Jail late Thursday, Nov. 21 and early Friday, Nov. 22.

Each is charged with one count of sexual trafficking of a child under 18 years-old. Both remain in custody on a $150,000 bond.

