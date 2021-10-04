Platte County to publicly destroy gambling machines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The days where it's condoned to carry out public punishment for crimes in front of a jeering public are virtually over, in perhaps all but one circumstance.

Five gambling machines will meet their fate in Platte City on Thursday. The public is invited to "observe the destruction."

The "modern-day so-called 'no chance' gambling machines" are part of a 2018 Parkville Police Department investigation into illegal gambling at two convenience stores in Parkville, according to a release from the Platte County prosecuting attorney.

In September, one of those cases ended in a conviction, and a circuit judge ordered the machines to be destroyed in accordance with Missouri law, which states the machines must be "publicly destroyed."

How exactly the machines will be destroyed was not included in the release, but the event will take place at 1:00 p.m. by the Platte County Public Works Department at 15955 Highway 273 in Platte City.

Integrity Vending LLC owned the machines.

