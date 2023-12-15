Pleasant Hill man, 44, killed in Thursday night crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash late Thursday night that claimed the life of a 44-year-old Pleasant Hill man.

Troopers say around 9:34 p.m., Calvin Crawford was driving a 2008 Lincoln sedan heading west on Missouri Highway 58 in Cass County.

Crawford lost control of the car near 183rd Street and traveled off the left side the road, overturning and eventually striking a tree.

A paramedic pronounced Crawford deceased at the scene of the crash.

