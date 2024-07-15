Pleasant Hill man, 72, killed in motorcycle crash Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 72-year-old Pleasant Hill man died Sunday in a crash involving a motorcycle.

Troopers said Dennis Kimberlin was traveling on Route VV at Route E in Cass County when he lost control of his Honda motorcycle.

The motorcycle traveled off the roadway, ejecting Kimberlin just before 4 p.m.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.