Pleasant Lea Middle School in Lee's Summit deems Wednesday morning social media threat unfounded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — School officials with Pleasant Lea Middle School said a social media threat Wednesday morning was deemed not credible and the school campus is safe.

District leaders alongside the Lee's Summit Police Department investigated a threatening Snapchat post.

Investigation efforts determined the Snapchat was previously posted in a school district in Kansas and was merely recirculated within the Pleasant Lea community with edited text, according to a district spokesperson.

While the unfounded threat disrupted the school day, learning is ongoing without incident at the middle school, per the spokesperson.

"Safety and security is a top priority in the school district and the district investigates all information that represents potential harm to our school community," the spokesperson said in a statement.

