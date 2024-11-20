Police: 1 killed in late Tuesday hit and run crash on 71 Highway in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for the driver of a car that smashed into another car stopped at a traffic signal Tuesday night, leaving one person dead.

Around 9:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Cruz was speeding south on 71 Highway when it struck a Chrysler 200 that was stopped at the traffic light at E. 59th Street.

The driver of the Chrysler died from injuries in the crash.

A passenger in the Chevrolet was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The driver and another passenger in the Chevrolet fled from the crash scene on foot.

Police were working Wednesday to locate the pair.

