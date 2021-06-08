Police: 2 injured in afternoon shooting on Euclid Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon along Euclid Avenue.
Around 2 p.m., police were called to the area of 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue on a reported shooting.
They located one victim shortly after arriving on the scene. That victim was struck in the leg and is expected to recover.
A second victim was located a short time later. That victim’s injuries are described as life-threatening.
No suspect information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
