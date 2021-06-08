Police: 2 injured in afternoon shooting on Euclid Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon along Euclid Avenue.

Around 2 p.m., police were called to the area of 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue on a reported shooting.

They located one victim shortly after arriving on the scene. That victim was struck in the leg and is expected to recover.

A second victim was located a short time later. That victim’s injuries are described as life-threatening.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .