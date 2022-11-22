Police: 2 shot, killed Tuesday near east 27th Street, Prospect Avenue in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a double shooting early Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said both victims died from their injuries.

A police spokesperson said described the scene as happening at the intersection of E. 27th Street and Prospect Avenue. The northwest corner of that intersection is home to KCPD’s East Patrol headquarters.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting happened at the intersection or the victims arrived at the scene through other means.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .