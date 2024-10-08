Police: 3-year-old girl mauled by dog in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 3-year-old girl suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning after she was mauled by a dog.

An Independence Fire Department spokesperson said first responders were called around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 19000 block of East R.D. Mize Road on a report that a dog had attacked a child.

First responders arrived on the scene and found the girl with a serious laceration around her neck as well as other injuries. The girl was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Following the attack, the dog was placed in a kennel and is now under control by the city’s animal control department.

