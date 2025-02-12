Police activity closes WB Interstate 70 just west of downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were blocked just west of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon.

Video from a Kansas City Scout camera shows all lanes blocked with several police vehicles in the area.

Motorists should use Interstate 670 to cross into Kansas.

Police activity closes WB Interstate 70 just west of downtown Kanas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri, police say officers spotted a stolen car in the eastern part of the city and chased the driver as the suspect sped west. Police say the chase ended on the interstate. It wasn't clear how the chase ended. Police say one person is in custody.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.