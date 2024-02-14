Police: Argument leads to gunfire and one man's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and another is in police custody after a fatal shooting Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police department spokesman said the two men, who knew one another, got into an argument.

Officers found the victim shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6400 block of The Paseo.

His name was not released Tuesday night.

The suspect came out of an apartment and was identified as a person of interest in the shooting, a police department spokesperson said.

This was the 11th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Mo., compared with 17 at this time a year ago.

There were a record 182 homicides in 2023 in KCMO.



