Police arrest suspect wanted in downtown Lawrence assault caught on video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old homeless Lawrence man was arrested Thursday morning for an alleged assault captured on a city video camera.

Lawrence Police say Deonte Darrell Jackson is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal damage and disorderly conduct from an incident around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

City video camera captured a man and a woman walking on the sidewalk of Massachusetts Street downtown when Jackson walks across the street and begins striking the pair with his fist.

Several bystanders intervened shortly thereafter, with Jackson eventually walking back across the street and out of view of the camera.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said officers worked overnight to try and locate Jackson. He was eventually taken into custody around 8 a.m. near 12th and Pennsylvania.

“Our department is outraged by this event,” Lockhart said. “As an agency and a city, we cannot tolerate this type of behavior.”

Lockhart says he is “committed to increasing efforts to keep” downtown Lawrence “safe and secure.”

