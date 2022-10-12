Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police arrest teen who allegedly made threats towards Ottawa High School

Blue police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Blue police lights
Blue police lights
Posted at 9:16 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 22:16:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A 16-year-old teen was arrested for allegedly making criminal threats towards Ottawa High School on Tuesday.

According to the Ottawa Police Department, officers were notified of the threats of violence directed at the school at around 5 p.m.

Officers later located the teen at a home in Ottawa. During the investigation, officers collected an airsoft pistol and a knife.

The department said officers were in constant communication with school officials and the school resource officer during the investigation.

The teen was being held at the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center.

The department said there was no active threats towards any school in the district.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock