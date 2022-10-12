Police arrest teen who allegedly made threats towards Ottawa High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old teen was arrested for allegedly making criminal threats towards Ottawa High School on Tuesday.

According to the Ottawa Police Department, officers were notified of the threats of violence directed at the school at around 5 p.m.

Officers later located the teen at a home in Ottawa. During the investigation, officers collected an airsoft pistol and a knife.

The department said officers were in constant communication with school officials and the school resource officer during the investigation.

The teen was being held at the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center.

The department said there was no active threats towards any school in the district.

—

