Police ask for help in locating missing 10-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 10-year-old Keivon Greene.

Keivon was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of E. 20th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in KCMO.

His family believes he left home on a white and blue bicycle. His loved ones are concerned about him due to his age.

Keivon is described as a Black male, 4’2”, 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and navy shirt, gray sweatpants and Minecraft Crocs.

Anyone with information about Keivon should call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

