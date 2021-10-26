Police ask for help locating missing person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has requested help locating a missing man.
Landon Isabell, 29, is about 6'1" and 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
His "family is worried about his mental wellbeing," according to a release from KCPD.
Isabell was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and he has multiple tattoos on his arms and chest.
He drives a 2017 white Honda HR-V.
KCPD has asked that those with information contact Detective Patrick Riley at 816-234-5136.
