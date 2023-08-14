Police ask for public’s help in locating SUV in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, officers responded to an injury hit-and-run crash near the intersection of E. 77th Street and Troost Avenue.

The initial investigation identified two SUVs that were racing northbound on Troost Avenue, when one or both of them struck a blue/white Honda Metropolitan scooter that was also traveling north.

The operator of the scooter was transported to an area hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Police believe the SUVs are a Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia Sorento with unknown license plates. One of the vehicles may have turned east on E. 76th Street after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or KCPD’s Traffic Investigation Section at 816-482-8189.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

