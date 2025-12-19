Police: Catholic schools in Overland Park, Olathe, Roeland Park reportedly receive bomb threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say three Catholic schools in Overland Park, Olathe and Roeland Park may have received bomb threats Friday morning.

Holy Spirit Catholic School at 11300 W. 103rd Street in Overland Park received a message on their phone of a bomb threat shortly before 8 a.m.

The Overland Park Police Department is on scene conducting an investigation.

Overland Park Police spokesperson Officer John Lacy says police believe it may be a hoax, but a full investigation is underway.

Lacy says Prince of Peace Catholic School at 16000 W. 143rd Street in Olathe also reportedly received a similar threat.

KSHB 41 has reached out to Olathe Police and the school, but has not yet received a response.

The Roeland Park Police Department says they received a call of a reported threat at St. Agnes Catholic School at 5130 Mission Road. Officers are also on scene there conducting an investigation.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m. St. Agnes sent a note to parents says after receiving a recorded threat, as a precaution students are dismissed now. Please pick up in the Meige Circle Drive.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—