Police: City employee discovers body, calls 911

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police said a city employee discovered a dead body Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said the employee was checking on illegal dumping activity around 9 a.m. in the area of E. 37th Street and Oakley Avenue when they discovered the victim.

Police said they’ve labeled the death as suspicious due to circumstances. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were also called out to the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .