Police: Comment about 'pipes' on pickup truck factor in double homicide at Lawrence Hy-Vee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say that a shooting that killed two men at a Lawrence Hy-Vee parking lot stemmed from comments made about the exhaust pipes of one of the vehicles involved.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Monty Ray Amick, 53, of Lawrence, was driving a Nissan XTerra SUV near the intersection of 23rd Street and Harper when he allegedly made a comment about the exhaust pipes of a nearby Ford F-150 pickup being excessively loud.

The comments started a chain of events that led to a road rage confrontation nearby at 23rd and Iowa and eventually a shooting in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart says it was in the parking lot when the passenger of the F-150, later identified as Zachary Michael Sutton, 22, also of Lawrence, exchanged gunfire with Amick.

The exchange of gunfire left both men dead.

"This is probably the most ridiculous thing that I have ever heard of from people, to be killed over is the pipes on your car," Lockhart said. "This is something that was very preventable, had one of these drivers chosen to disengage from the situation before it ended up in the parking lot, [it] could've been preventable."

Police investigators are asking anyone who might have seen the chain of events to contact the Lawrence Police Department's Investigations Unit at 785-830-7430.

