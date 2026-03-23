Police continue search for suspect who opened fire on vehicle Sunday night in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park and Prairie Village continued their search Monday for a suspect who fired a “large number of rounds” at a victim on Sunday night .

Police said Monday the driver of a vehicle picked up a female passenger in Kansas City, Missouri. Shortly thereafter, police say the driver became concerned she was being followed by a suspect vehicle, a red or maroon 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Kansas license plate 9103ACY.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, the driver of the Jeep caught up to the two women in the other vehicle. At about the same time, police started to receive calls that the suspect was firing shots toward the victim’s vehicle in the area of W. 99th Street and Roe Avenue.

The disturbance continued north on Roe until the victim’s vehicle crashed near Franklin Park in the area of W. 87th Street and Roe. The passenger in the victim vehicle was struck by the gunfire and was hospitalized following the crash. The driver was also injured during the crash. The driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said Monday they recovered evidence indicating the suspect fired “a large number of rounds” in the area of 99th and Roe, 91st and Roe, and then Franklin Park.

Police are asking anyone with residential camera systems to check their footage for possible clues in the investigation.

The search for the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle continued Monday afternoon.

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